China activates emergency response to flooding

May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday launched a level-four emergency response to flooding, as heavy rains are expected in southern parts of the country.

Downpours are forecast to hit regions including Hainan, Guangdong and Guangxi from Thursday to Saturday, with thunderstorms and gusts expected in certain areas.

Some parts of Tibet and Yunnan are also bracing for rainstorms triggered by Cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal, according to China's meteorological authorities.

The headquarters has dispatched two work groups to help affected regions deal with the extreme weather.

On the same day, the headquarters and other relevant departments held a meeting where it was decided that efforts must be made to monitor weather changes closely and ramp up patrols of high-risk areas such as construction sites and reservoirs.

They also called for prompt measures to relocate those at risk and protect those involved in rescue work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level one being the strongest response.

