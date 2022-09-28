Floods kill 23, displacing 116,000 in central Nigerian state: official

ABUJA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least 23 people have been killed and more than 116,000 others displaced by floods since the beginning of this year's rainy season in Nigeria's central state of Benue, an official said Tuesday.

Emmanuel Shior, head of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, told reporters in the state capital of Makurdi that heavy flooding had wreaked havoc in the state since the rainy season began in May.

At least 74 people sustained varying degrees of injuries due to the disaster, Shior said, noting that 14 out of the 23 deaths arose from a boat mishap in the Guma local government area of the state a week ago.

A total of 116,084 displaced persons have been reported as floods swept through 11 local government areas of Benue, the official said. According to him, a total of 12,856 households were affected.

"The victims are in need of immediate support," Shior said, stating that the floods had so far submerged 14,040 hectares of farmlands and a total of 4,411 houses across the state. "Schools and markets, companies, houses and farmlands located in 104 communities are affected."

The state's relief agency on Tuesday commenced the state-wide distribution of consolation items to the flood victims in Makurdi, with an aim of giving a reprieve to everyone affected by the disaster.

