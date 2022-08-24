China activates emergency response for floods in parts of country
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Level-IV emergency response on Tuesday as Typhoon Ma-on, the ninth of this year, approaches the country's Pearl River basin.
The Ministry of Water Resources initiated the emergency response in Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Guizhou and Yunnan, in light of heavy rains and floods triggered by the typhoon.
From Wednesday to Friday, the Xijiang River, the Yujiang River, the Pearl River Delta and several other rivers will see floods, which may cause the water levels of some small and medium-sized rivers to exceed the warning level.
The ministry has sent two working groups to Guangdong and Guangxi to help guide local efforts to guard against flooding and rainstorms.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level-I being the most severe.
