China offers NE province financial support to restore flood-hit infrastructure

Xinhua) 15:36, August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner has allocated a budgetary investment fund to help the flood-stricken northeastern Liaoning Province.

The investment, amounting to 62 million yuan (about 9.11 million U.S. dollars), will be specifically used to restore the infrastructure and public service facilities damaged by heavy rains and floods in the province, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Heavy rains since late July have caused floods in the province, leading to casualties and property losses.

