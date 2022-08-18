Home>>
4 dead, 27 missing in northwest China flood
(Xinhua) 13:07, August 18, 2022
XINING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead and 27 others missing after a mountain flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, said the provincial emergency management department on Thursday.
