4 dead, 27 missing in northwest China flood

Xinhua) 13:07, August 18, 2022

XINING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead and 27 others missing after a mountain flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, said the provincial emergency management department on Thursday.

