Chinese state councilor stresses importance of flood control, workplace safety

Xinhua) 09:02, August 10, 2022

HARBIN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese state councilor Wang Yong has stressed efforts to step up flood control and ensure workplace safety during the flood season.

Wang made the remarks during an inspection tour of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang from Monday to Tuesday. The northeast part of China is currently facing flood risks, with water levels on some major regional rivers surpassing the alarm levels.

Wang inspected levees, reservoirs and urban anti-flooding infrastructure in some cities, urging related departments to root out levee failure risks in a timely manner.

Efforts should also be made to closely monitor the rain and flood situations, make scientific use of all types of water conservancy projects and issue warnings promptly to minimize casualties and losses, Wang said.

He also visited gas stations, petrochemical enterprises and equipment manufacturing workshops, calling for adherence to all workplace safety rules and solid implementation of all safety measures.

