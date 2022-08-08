Home>>
China sends work teams for flood prevention
(Xinhua) 08:50, August 08, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday dispatched five work teams to Hebei, Tianjin, Shanxi and Shaanxi to provide instructions on downpour and flood prevention.
From Sunday to Wednesday, downpours are set to strike areas in the north and northwest parts of the country, according to the ministry.
Water levels of some major rivers in these regions, such as the Yellow River and the rivers of Haihe and Huaihe, are likely to surpass the alarm level.
On the same day, the ministry organized a meeting to analyze the rain and flood situation in north China, calling for more efforts in flood monitoring and the protection of major water conservancy projects to ensure public safety.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China gears up for battling flood season
- China allocates 50 mln yuan to Liaoning flood relief
- Death toll from U.S. Kentucky flood rises to 30
- State councilor calls for all-out flood control, drought relief efforts
- Northeast China's Liaohe River sees 1st flood of 2022
- Chinese state councilor stresses workplace safety, flood relief
- China activates flood emergency response as typhoon approaches
- China to take precautionary measures for flood, drought relief
- Guangdong goes all out to fight torrential rain, flooding
- China to continue measures for flood control, disaster relief
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.