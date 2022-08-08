China sends work teams for flood prevention

Xinhua) 08:50, August 08, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday dispatched five work teams to Hebei, Tianjin, Shanxi and Shaanxi to provide instructions on downpour and flood prevention.

From Sunday to Wednesday, downpours are set to strike areas in the north and northwest parts of the country, according to the ministry.

Water levels of some major rivers in these regions, such as the Yellow River and the rivers of Haihe and Huaihe, are likely to surpass the alarm level.

On the same day, the ministry organized a meeting to analyze the rain and flood situation in north China, calling for more efforts in flood monitoring and the protection of major water conservancy projects to ensure public safety.

