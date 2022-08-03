China allocates 50 mln yuan to Liaoning flood relief
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday earmarked 50 million yuan (about 7.4 million U.S. dollars) of central disaster-relief funds to support flood control efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
The emergency funds, allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used to support flood-control and disaster-relief work including searches, rescues, and the relocation and resettlement of people affected by natural disasters. The funds will also be used to investigate and resolve potential secondary disasters, and to repair damaged houses.
The finance ministry has ordered local government to allocate the funds in a timely manner, strengthen supervision over the use of the funds, and efficiently direct the funds toward flood control and disaster relief work.
After entering its flood season earlier this year, the country allocated flood control and drought relief funds totaling 70 million yuan to Liaoning Province.
