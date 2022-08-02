State councilor calls for all-out flood control, drought relief efforts

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong on Monday called for all-out flood control and drought relief efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Wang, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, gave the instruction when inspecting the Ministry of Emergency Management and presiding over a video conference on flood control and drought relief work.

Noting that China is now in a critical period of fighting floods and faces a complex and grim natural disaster situation, Wang urged relevant authorities to remain alert for potential floods and droughts.

Efforts should be made to strengthen monitoring and early-warning systems for heavy rains, typhoons and other severe weather events, Wang said.

He ordered measures to enhance weak links related to reservoirs, torrential floods, landslides and waterlogging in urban and rural areas.

Wang also underlined the need for efforts to improve inter-regional coordination, relocate people affected by natural disasters in a timely manner, and minimize losses and casualties.

