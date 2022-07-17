Chinese state councilor stresses workplace safety, flood relief

Xinhua) 09:39, July 17, 2022

CHENGDU, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has stressed workplace safety and flood relief during the flood season.

Wang made the remarks during his inspection tour to southwest China's Sichuan Province from Thursday to Friday.

When visiting factories in the fields of gas, chemicals and environmental protection, he urged efforts to uncover hidden dangers and punish misconduct to deepen overhauls of workplace safety.

During his visits to hydropower stations, urban flood control dams and water conservancy projects, he examined the prevention measures for mountain torrents, debris flows, earthquakes and other disasters, and called for more input to improve disaster early warning and rescue capacities to better protect people's safety.

