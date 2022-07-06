Aerial view of Meishan, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:39, July 06, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a city view of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows a view of San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of Su Xun and his two sons Su Shi and Su Zhe, three literary masters of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows a city view of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a view of the high-tech industrial park in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows a city view of the Meishan Convention and Exhibition Center in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a city view of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows a view of a wetland park in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a city view of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows a view of an agricultural industrial park in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows a view of Yongfeng Village in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

