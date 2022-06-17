Local authorities in Guizhou committed to planting Sichuan pepper to boost economy

A staff member packs Sichuan pepper at a local company in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

Covering a wide area of karst topography and suffering from serious rocky desertification, Wuchuan County once had low agricultural yields.

Local authorities have been committed to planting Sichuan pepper, a cash crop highly adaptable to areas of rocky desertification, as a way to boost local economy and drive rural revitalization. The total area of Sichuan pepper plantation now stands at 225,000 mu (about 15,000 hectares) in the county. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member processes Sichuan pepper at the production line of a local company in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 15, 2022.

In this aerial photo, a villager harvests Sichuan pepper in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

A villager harvests Sichuan pepper in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

In this aerial photo, villagers harvest Sichuan pepper in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

A staff member checks Sichuan pepper at the production line of a local company in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 15, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows a Sichuan pepper plantation in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A villager harvests Sichuan pepper in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

In this aerial photo, villagers harvest Sichuan pepper in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

A villager demonstrates freshly-picked Sichuan pepper in Zhennan Town of Wuchuan Gelao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.

