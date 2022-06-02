Home>>
Pic story: 6-year-old boy starts to learn basic skills of Sichuan Opera in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan
(Xinhua) 09:25, June 02, 2022
Hua Hua poses for group photos with his master Zhang Lianseng and other apprentices in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2022. Hua Hua (nickname), a 6-year-old boy, is a Sichuan opera fan, learner and an internet celebrity with more than 8 million fans following his learning process. Influenced by his father Zhou Zhenghua, who is a professional Sichuan opera actor, Hua Hua has started to learn basic skills of Sichuan Opera for a while. In January this year, Hua Hua became an apprentice of Sichuan opera master Zhang Lianseng for further learning. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Blooming peonies revitalize Tibetan township in SW China's Sichuan
- Universiade host province Sichuan in green drive
- Beautiful Tibetan village decorated with apricot blossom in Sichuan
- Picturesque wild plum blossoms in Sichuan
- First ever HD video of rare Asian golden cat feeding in the wild captured in China’s Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.