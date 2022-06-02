Pic story: 6-year-old boy starts to learn basic skills of Sichuan Opera in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:25, June 02, 2022

Hua Hua poses for group photos with his master Zhang Lianseng and other apprentices in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2022. Hua Hua (nickname), a 6-year-old boy, is a Sichuan opera fan, learner and an internet celebrity with more than 8 million fans following his learning process. Influenced by his father Zhou Zhenghua, who is a professional Sichuan opera actor, Hua Hua has started to learn basic skills of Sichuan Opera for a while. In January this year, Hua Hua became an apprentice of Sichuan opera master Zhang Lianseng for further learning. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

