Rescue operation continues after 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:31, June 02, 2022

Armed police forces handle relief materials at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an in Sichuan on Wednesday. At least four people have been confirmed dead and 14 others are injured.

Rescuers put up tents at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Residents rest in a tent at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A rescuer carries out disinfection at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Residents rest in a tent at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A resident takes nucleic acid test at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Photo shows a at a temporary shelter at Taiping middle school in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

