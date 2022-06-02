Rescue operation continues after 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Sichuan
Armed police forces handle relief materials at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an in Sichuan on Wednesday. At least four people have been confirmed dead and 14 others are injured.
Rescuers put up tents at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Rescuers put up tents at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Rescuers put up tents at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Residents rest in a tent at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A rescuer carries out disinfection at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Residents rest in a tent at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A resident takes nucleic acid test at a temporary shelter in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photo shows a at a temporary shelter at Taiping middle school in Lushan County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: 6-year-old boy starts to learn basic skills of Sichuan Opera in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan
- Blooming peonies revitalize Tibetan township in SW China's Sichuan
- 6 rescued after building collapses in central China
- Rescue underway after building collapses in central China
- Universiade host province Sichuan in green drive
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.