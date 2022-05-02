We Are China

Rescue underway after building collapses in central China

Xinhua) 09:39, May 02, 2022

Rescuers work at the collapse site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022.

Seven people have been rescued after the self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in Hunan Province.

The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in Changsha. Further investigations are underway. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)