Rescue underway after building collapses in central China
Rescuers work at the collapse site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022.
Seven people have been rescued after the self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in Hunan Province.
The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in Changsha. Further investigations are underway. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
