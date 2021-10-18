Passersby rescue driver trapped in car that plunges into river

(People's Daily App) 15:05, October 18, 2021

Pressing the throttle instead of the brake pedal, a driver drove his car into the river on Monday in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province.

The driver banged on his car window to signal for help.

Dropping off work gloves and hat, a group of people passing by jumped into the river and swam to rescue the driver.

The driver was rescued two minutes after the car plunged into the river.

