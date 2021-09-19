Death toll rises to 9 after passenger ship overturns in China's Guizhou
GUIYANG, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The death toll has risen to nine, as of 11 a.m. Sunday, after a passenger ship overturned in a river in southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to local authorities.
The accident happened at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday in Zangke River in Zangke Township in the city of Liupanshui.
The ship, which had a capacity of 40 people, was overloaded when the accident happened. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of passengers who were on board.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 40 people were rescued from the river, with 31 in non-life-threatening conditions, and nine died after being rescued. Six others are still missing. Most of the passengers were students.
A total of 17 rescue teams and 50 boats have been dispatched to join the search and rescue operation, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
