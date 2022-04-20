We Are China

Rescuers help stranded whale get back into sea in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 15:57, April 20, 2022

Rescuers help a stranded whale in Xiangshan County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 19, 2022.

Rescuers on Wednesday morning helped a whale get back into the sea in Xiangshan County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The whale ran aground on the beach in Xiangshan on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

