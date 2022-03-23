Home>>
Rescue work continues at plane crash site in mountain forests
(People's Daily App) 13:22, March 23, 2022
Rescue efforts continued Tuesday after a plane carrying 132 people crashed in #Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.
More than 2,000 people have gone to work at the crash site in a mountain forest, which is a difficult environment for rescue work and the search for a black box. Some of the passengers' personal belongings have been collected and numbered.
