Rescue work continues at plane crash site in mountain forests

(People's Daily App) 13:22, March 23, 2022

Rescue efforts continued Tuesday after a plane carrying 132 people crashed in #Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.

More than 2,000 people have gone to work at the crash site in a mountain forest, which is a difficult environment for rescue work and the search for a black box. Some of the passengers' personal belongings have been collected and numbered.

(Video source: CGTN)

