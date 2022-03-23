Languages

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Contacts made with families of all passengers in China plane crash: official

(Xinhua) 09:05, March 23, 2022

NANNING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Contacts have been made with families of all 123 passengers within 24 hours after the plane crash, said Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan branch at a news briefing Tuesday night. 

