Home>>
Contacts made with families of all passengers in China plane crash: official
(Xinhua) 09:05, March 23, 2022
NANNING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Contacts have been made with families of all 123 passengers within 24 hours after the plane crash, said Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan branch at a news briefing Tuesday night.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- No survivors found yet in China plane crash as rescue continues
- Rescue work continues after passenger plane crash
- Pakistani FM extends sympathy over Chinese passenger plane crash
- Experts ready to assist with investigation into China Eastern Airlines aircraft crash: Boeing China
- China Eastern Airlines initiates emergency response mechanism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.