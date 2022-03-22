China Eastern Airlines initiates emergency response mechanism

Xinhua) 08:37, March 22, 2022

Rescuers set out to the plane crash site of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines has initiated an emergency response mechanism following the crash of a passenger plane in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the airline said on Monday.

It has established nine special working groups for aircraft disposal, accident investigation, family assistance, logistics support, legal support, public relations, security, financial insurance, and cargo disposal.

The working groups are en route to the site, and the company has said that the cause of the accident will be fully investigated.

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 132 people aboard, which took off from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed at 2:38 p.m. into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the regional emergency management department of Guangxi.

