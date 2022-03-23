Languages

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

No clear clue yet to cause of China plane crash: official

NANNING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Based on known information, the authorities do not yet have a clear clue to the cause of the passenger plane crash in China, an aviation official said Tuesday. 

