No clear clue yet to cause of China plane crash: official
(Xinhua) 09:05, March 23, 2022
NANNING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Based on known information, the authorities do not yet have a clear clue to the cause of the passenger plane crash in China, an aviation official said Tuesday.
