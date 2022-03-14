7 killed in north China plant fire

Xinhua) 10:35, March 14, 2022

HOHHOT, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were killed in a fire at a chemical plant early Monday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 2:08 a.m. Monday in the Hondlon District in the city of Baotou, and was brought under control about an hour later. Seven people were missing.

Rescue work finished at 6:40 a.m. as all the missing people were found dead.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

