6 rescued after building collapses in central China

Xinhua) 10:12, May 02, 2022

Rescuers work at the collapse site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022. Six people have been rescued after a self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province. The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in Changsha. Further investigations are underway. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Rescuers work at the collapse site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022. Six people have been rescued after a self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province. The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in Changsha. Further investigations are underway. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

State Councilor Wang Yong guides the search and rescue work at the collapse site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)