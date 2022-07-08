Aerial view of Yibin in SW China's Sichuan

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows Yibin in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Built on the riverside, the city of Yibin, where the Jinsha and Minjiang rivers converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River.

In a bid to improve the ecological environment along the Yangtze River, the city has implemented measures such as shutting down energy-intensive and heavily polluting enterprises, closing sand dredging sites, reducing sewage discharge and establishing wetland parks. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows Yibin in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows the night view of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows the Yibin Port in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial panorama photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows the Yibin Port in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2022 shows the Sanjiang New Area in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows the Zhao Yiman memorial hall on Mount Cuiping in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows Yibin in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows an industrial park in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows an industrial park in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the Lizhuang ancient town in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial panorama photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a scenery of Cuiping District in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a scenery of the Yangtze River in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a night view in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial panorama photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows Mount Cuiping in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

