Scenery of Mount Longtou with clouds floating in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:43, July 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows clouds floating in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows clouds floating over the pasture on the peak of Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows clouds floating over Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating at sunrise in Mount Longtou in the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The mountain reaches an altitude of 3,724 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)