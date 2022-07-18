Home>>
Northeast China's Liaohe River sees 1st flood of 2022
BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Liaohe River in northeast China's Liaoning Province, one of the country's largest rivers, flooded on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in recent days, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources.
At 11 a.m., the water level at the Tieling hydrological station on Liaohe River rose above the warning line to 60.22 meters.
The ministry has launched a Level IV emergency response for flood prevention in the province. A working team from the ministry is assisting with local flood-control efforts.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most extreme response.
