Death toll from U.S. Kentucky flood rises to 30

Xinhua) 08:42, August 02, 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the heavy rain-caused flooding hitting eastern Kentucky rose to at least 30, including four children from one family, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday.

With a minimum of hundreds of people remaining unaccounted for, "that's going to grow," Beshear said at a press conference Monday.

Complicating rescue effort, a round of severe storms threatened to bring further rainfall, high winds and even flash flooding on Sunday and Monday, local media reported.

Forecasters at weather-forecasting service agency AccuWeather have warned that the flood threat will continue throughout Monday, as the soil is "incapable of retaining water," which could lead to more flash flooding in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Meanwhile, multiple lootings have been reported in some flooded areas in Kentucky, leading to nighttime curfews within some communities Sunday.

As of Monday morning, power outages remained with over 12,500 customers without power throughout the state, according to PowerOutage.US.

Following flooding, high temperatures across eastern Kentucky by midweek will be a concern. On Wednesday, temperatures will likely surpass the century mark in Hindman and Hazard, Kentucky, two of the hardest-hit towns, the National Weather Service forecast. Without power or reliable drinking water, the high temperatures will threaten to cause heat-related illnesses.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency for all of Kentucky and called in the National Guard to assist the hardest-hit parts Thursday. Three state parks were opened Friday for those who lost their homes to take shelter.

Flooding also hit parts of West Virginia and Virginia. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for six counties.

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration, announcing federal funding to assist in recovery efforts.

