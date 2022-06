We Are China

Flooding hits Shaoguan, Guangdong

Ecns.cn) 14:58, June 22, 2022

Rescue personnel evacuate trapped people during a major flood in Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Flood control authority in south China's Pearl River basin activated a Level-I emergency response on Tuesday.

Rescue personnel evacuate trapped people during a major flood in Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Rescue personnel evacuate trapped people during a major flood in Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Buildings are seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

