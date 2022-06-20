Home>>
Heavy rainfalls cause floods, waterlogging in Jian'ou City, SE China
(Xinhua) 09:05, June 20, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows rescuers evacuating stranded people in flood water in Jian'ou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Heavy rainfalls hit Jian'ou City in recent days, causing floods and waterlogging. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)
