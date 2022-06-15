Yellowstone National Park in U.S. closed temporarily due to heavy flooding

Xinhua) 08:23, June 15, 2022

Photo released by U.S. National Park Service on June 13, 2022 shows the Lamar River eroding the Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance Road, the United States. All entrances to the Yellowstone National Park, one of the largest and best-known national parks in the United States, have been closed temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions, authorities said. (U.S. National Park Service/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo released by U.S. National Park Service on June 13, 2022 shows the Gardner River alongside the Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance Road, the United States. All entrances to the Yellowstone National Park, one of the largest and best-known national parks in the United States, have been closed temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions, authorities said. (U.S. National Park Service/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo released by U.S. National Park Service on June 13, 2022 shows part of the Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance Road washed out near Soda Butte Picnic Area, the United States. All entrances to the Yellowstone National Park, one of the largest and best-known national parks in the United States, have been closed temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions, authorities said. (U.S. National Park Service/Handout via Xinhua)

