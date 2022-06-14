Home>>
China's Fujian launches level-III emergency response for flood control
(Xinhua) 08:52, June 14, 2022
Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 13, 2022 shows rescuers evacuating stranded people in Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. A level-III emergency response for flood control has been initiated by Fujian province on June 12. (Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 13, 2022 shows people cleaning a road blocked by rainstorm-triggered landslide in Shangguan Village of Lifang Township in Guangze County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. A level-III emergency response for flood control has been initiated by Fujian province on June 12. (Xinhua)
