Work teams to guide flood-control efforts in Guangdong, Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:09, June 16, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Two work teams have been dispatched to south China's Guangdong and Guangxi to assist with local flood-control efforts, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) on Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Friday, heavy downpours are expected to lash the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangxi, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the country's meteorological authority.

In the coming week, heavy rainfall will linger over some regions in southern parts of China, said a meeting jointly held by the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the MEM.

Major floods occurred in southern China's Pearl River basin, bringing about frequent geological disasters, according to the meeting. It has called for improvements to the emergency-response mechanism and the full implementation of emergency-rescue measures.

On Wednesday, the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the MEM jointly activated a Level-IV emergency response to floods in the provinces of Fujian and Jiangxi, and dispatched work groups to guide local disaster-relief work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe.

