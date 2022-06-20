80-year-old woman rescued after floods in S China

CGTN) 14:14, June 20, 2022

Yunan County of Yunfu City in south China's Guangdong Province has been recently affected by torrential rain and flooding, causing water levels to rise and damage to farmland and houses. An 80-year-old woman, who was living alone, was trapped in her house as flood water poured in. Rescue teams helped transfer her and her belongings to a safe place with a boat.



