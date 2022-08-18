We Are China

Streets flooded after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:43, August 18, 2022

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

A bus moves on a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

