Streets flooded after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar
(Xinhua) 09:43, August 18, 2022
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
A bus moves on a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
