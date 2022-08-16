China steps up measures in flood control, drought relief

Xinhua) 08:57, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have formulated specific flood control and drought relief plans to prevent casualties.

Heavy rainfall might continue to hit parts of northwest China, Inner Mongolia, north China, and northeast China in the coming week. High temperature-caused drought may continue to scorch the Yangtze River basin, the authorities said over a video conference on Monday.

Local authorities were urged to advance early warning for groups of tourists, workers, and passing vehicles related to recent flash floods and strengthen regulation over tourist attractions, dangerous areas, construction sites, and flood-affected road sections. They should also formulate targeted measures to avoid casualties.

Localities should also identify hidden risks and weak links and strengthen preventive and response measures against severe incoming rainfall.

Given the flood control in the Raoyang River in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the progress of water drainage should be accelerated to help people in disaster-hit areas return to their homes soonest, said the authorities.

Drought relief and the transfer of emergency water supplies should also be advanced in the Yangtze River basin.

The headquarters has sent two teams and an expert group to provincial-level regions, including Sichuan, Jiangxi, and Xinjiang, to guide local drought relief and flood control work.

