Authorities increase efforts to manage water resources for drought relief in SW China
Villagers fetch water from a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A villager gets water at a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Zhu Gaoxiang)
A villager gets water at a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Aerial photo shows a vehicle transporting water on a mountain road in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A staff member helps distribute water to residents in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Aerial photo shows a vehicle transporting water to a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A staff member fetches water for housebound villagers in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.
Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China activates level-IV emergency response for drought
- Researchers make breakthrough on "exquisite" mechanism to develop drought-resistant plants
- New follow-up project for China's south-to-north water diversion begins construction
- Global charity provides 28.5 mln USD to 19 countries hit by drought
- China steps up efforts to fight floods, droughts
- China to take precautionary measures for flood, drought relief
- China's investment in new water conservancy projects nears 62 bln USD
- Major water transfer project to start construction in China
- China expedites construction of water conservancy projects
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.