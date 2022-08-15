We Are China

Authorities increase efforts to manage water resources for drought relief in SW China

Xinhua) 08:20, August 15, 2022

Villagers fetch water from a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

Persistent heatwaves have led to drought in parts of Wushan County. Authorities have increased efforts to better manage water resources for drought relief and ensure water supply for locals. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A villager gets water at a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

A villager gets water at a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

Aerial photo shows a vehicle transporting water on a mountain road in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

A staff member helps distribute water to residents in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

Aerial photo shows a vehicle transporting water to a water distribution point in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

A staff member fetches water for housebound villagers in Luoping Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2022.

