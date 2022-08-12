We Are China

China activates level-IV emergency response for drought

Xinhua) 09:26, August 12, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday activated a level-IV emergency response for drought in some provincial-level regions.

Drought conditions have occurred in Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, and Sichuan as southern China continues to experience high temperatures.

The headquarters urged relevant localities to enhance the management of drought relief water resources and ensure emergency water supply. Two working teams were dispatched to affected regions for drought relief work.

China has a four-tier drought-control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.

