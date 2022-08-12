Home>>
China activates level-IV emergency response for drought
(Xinhua) 09:26, August 12, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday activated a level-IV emergency response for drought in some provincial-level regions.
Drought conditions have occurred in Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, and Sichuan as southern China continues to experience high temperatures.
The headquarters urged relevant localities to enhance the management of drought relief water resources and ensure emergency water supply. Two working teams were dispatched to affected regions for drought relief work.
China has a four-tier drought-control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Researchers make breakthrough on "exquisite" mechanism to develop drought-resistant plants
- WFP warns drought condition in HOA to worsen in coming months
- Global charity provides 28.5 mln USD to 19 countries hit by drought
- China steps up efforts to fight floods, droughts
- China to take precautionary measures for flood, drought relief
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.