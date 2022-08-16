China allocates 200 mln yuan for drought relief

Xinhua) 08:49, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 200 million yuan (about 30 million U.S. dollars) of disaster relief funds to support drought relief work.

The emergency funds, allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources, will be used to support drought relief efforts in eight provincial-level regions, including Hebei, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia.

Another 80 million yuan has been allocated to support flood control efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

