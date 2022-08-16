Home>>
China allocates 200 mln yuan for drought relief
(Xinhua) 08:49, August 16, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 200 million yuan (about 30 million U.S. dollars) of disaster relief funds to support drought relief work.
The emergency funds, allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources, will be used to support drought relief efforts in eight provincial-level regions, including Hebei, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia.
Another 80 million yuan has been allocated to support flood control efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Authorities increase efforts to manage water resources for drought relief in SW China
- China activates level-IV emergency response for drought
- Researchers make breakthrough on "exquisite" mechanism to develop drought-resistant plants
- WFP warns drought condition in HOA to worsen in coming months
- Global charity provides 28.5 mln USD to 19 countries hit by drought
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.