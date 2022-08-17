Home>>
China allocates 300 mln yuan to support agriculture in disaster-hit regions
(Xinhua) 13:04, August 17, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 300 million yuan (about 44.21 million U.S. dollars) of relief funds to support agricultural production in regions affected by floods, droughts and typhoons.
The emergency funds have been allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to 13 provincial-level regions, including Liaoning, Sichuan and Inner Mongolia.
The funds will be used to subsidize the purchase of seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, pesticides and other materials needed by the disaster-stricken areas, as well as for the restoration of agricultural production facilities.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China steps up measures in flood control, drought relief
- China takes action to prevent casualties due to downpours
- Chinese state councilor stresses importance of flood control, workplace safety
- China sends work teams for flood prevention
- China gears up for battling flood season
- China allocates 50 mln yuan to Liaoning flood relief
- Death toll from U.S. Kentucky flood rises to 30
- State councilor calls for all-out flood control, drought relief efforts
- Northeast China's Liaohe River sees 1st flood of 2022
- Chinese state councilor stresses workplace safety, flood relief
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.