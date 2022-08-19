New Zealand's South Island regions hit hard by heavy rain, flooding
A pedestrian stands at a flooded area in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2022. The West Coast and Nelson-Tasman regions of New Zealand's South Island have been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding. (Photo by Yang Liu/Xinhua)
A man walks past a closed road in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2022. The West Coast and Nelson-Tasman regions of New Zealand's South Island have been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding. (Photo by Yang Liu/Xinhua)
Floodwater cuts off a road in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2022. The West Coast and Nelson-Tasman regions of New Zealand's South Island have been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding. (Nelson City Council/Handout via Xinhua)
A flooded area is seen in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2022. The West Coast and Nelson-Tasman regions of New Zealand's South Island have been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding. (Photo by Yang Liu/Xinhua)
A flooded area is seen in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2022. The West Coast and Nelson-Tasman regions of New Zealand's South Island have been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding. (Photo by Yang Liu/Xinhua)
Nelson City Council staff examine the road condition to prevent potential damage by overflowing floodwater in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2022. The West Coast and Nelson-Tasman regions of New Zealand's South Island have been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding. (Nelson City Council/Handout via Xinhua)
