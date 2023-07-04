China sends team to Henan to guide flood relief

Xinhua) 09:26, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A working team has been dispatched to central China's Henan Province to guide flood relief efforts, according to China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.

Henan issued red alerts for rainstorms on Monday after heavy rain hit parts of the province, including the cities of Xinxiang, Hebi, Zhumadian and Nanyang.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning.

The headquarters has instructed Henan authorities to conduct close monitoring, step up forecasts and alerts, and ward off flooding, geological disasters, and other salient disaster risks.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)