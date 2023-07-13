China activates emergency response to flood risks in two provinces

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday activated a level-IV emergency response to flood risks in Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

From Wednesday to Friday, heavy rains will lash parts of Gansu and Qinghai, causing water levels in local rivers to rise sharply, the ministry said.

Multiple rivers are expected to see floods over warning level, according to the ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

