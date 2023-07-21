Home>>
China ramps up flood control efforts in Haihe River basin
(Xinhua) 13:03, July 21, 2023
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources will take preventive measures for floods in the Haihe River basin.
Rainstorms and floods are forecast to hit multiple waters in the Haihe River basin in the coming three days, said Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying.
The ministry will make solid preparations for flood storage in reservoirs while preventing heavy rainfall-caused mountain torrents and preparing to evacuate personnel in hazardous areas in advance.
The ministry has activated a level-IV emergency response to flooding in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and has dispatched three teams to aid in flood prevention work there.
