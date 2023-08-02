Home>>
Red Cross rescuers rush to aid disaster relief in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:22, August 02, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has sent nearly 400 rescuers to Beijing as recent rainstorms have caused flood and geological disasters in the capital city.
More than 30 units of professional rescue equipment, including ambulances, all-terrain vehicles, tow trucks, and lifeboats, have been deployed to districts such as Fangshan and Mentougou, said the RCSC.
RCSC rescuers are helping evacuate victims, carry out medical treatment, and arrange necessities for those affected, according to the organization.
