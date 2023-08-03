Home>>
Beijing reports heaviest rainfall in 140 years
(Xinhua) 09:30, August 03, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since records began 140 years ago.
The city logged 744.8 millimeters of rain, the maximum amount of precipitation recorded during the rainstorm, between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Wangjiayuan reservoir in Changping District, the Beijing Meteorological Service said Wednesday.
The Chinese capital has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri since the start of the weekend, which had caused 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning.
The city lifted the red alert for flood on Wednesday morning as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark.
