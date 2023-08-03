North China's Zhuozhou battles heavy downpours, flooding

Evacuated residents charge their mobile phones at a temporary shelter in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

ZHUOZHOU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Nine people have died and six are missing in north China's Hebei Province as of noon on Tuesday as rainstorms continue, local authorities have said.

Statistics show that rainstorms had impacted a total of 540,703 people in 87 counties and districts in Hebei by noon on Tuesday. The economic losses brought by the disaster are still being investigated. So far, the province has evacuated 847,400 people.

Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. Zhuozhou has organized 28 emergency rescue teams with a total of 8,755 members to cooperate with professional rescue teams, including the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad.

Evacuated residents enter a temporary shelter in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows rescuers transferring flood-trapped people in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers transfer flood-trapped people in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Evacuated residents rest at a temporary shelter in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows rescuers heading to transfer flood-trapped people in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

