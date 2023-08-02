China activates emergency response for flooding in northern, northeastern regions

Xinhua) 16:05, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday morning launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning.

From Wednesday to Friday, heavy rains are expected to lash most parts of the Songhua and Liaohe river basins, with water levels in some areas expected to exceed the warning marks, the ministry said.

The ministry has issued notices to local water resources departments and urged them to timely update on the changing rain and flood situations, and refine flood-control responses accordingly.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.

