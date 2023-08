We Are China

Sanmenxia Reservoir releases water in flood season

Ecns.cn) 16:33, August 02, 2023

Sanmenxia Reservoir releases water and sand in central China's Henan Province in flood season, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hanlu)

The water discharge reached 4,600 cubic meters per second. The reservoir completed water discharge and resumed normal operation on Tuesday.

