Trapped passengers in Mentougou District of Beijing safely transferred

Xinhua) 08:41, August 03, 2023

Passengers of Train K396 arrive at the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station after transfer in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. Train passengers trapped in Mentougou District due to heavy rainfall have been safely transferred on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Passengers of Train K396 rest and wait to be transferred in Miaofengshan Town of Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. Train passengers trapped in Mentougou District due to heavy rainfall have been safely transferred on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Soldiers lead passengers to get on a transshipment vehicle in Miaofengshan Town of Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. Train passengers trapped in Mentougou District due to heavy rainfall have been safely transferred on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Soldiers distribute food and water to passengers of Train K396 in Miaofengshan Town of Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. Train passengers trapped in Mentougou District due to heavy rainfall have been safely transferred on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Passengers of Train K396 are led to exit the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station after transfer in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. Train passengers trapped in Mentougou District due to heavy rainfall have been safely transferred on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Passengers line up to get on a transshipment vehicle in Miaofengshan Town of Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. Train passengers trapped in Mentougou District due to heavy rainfall have been safely transferred on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

